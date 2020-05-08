Mallinckrodt PLC to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

NYSE MNK opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $260.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

