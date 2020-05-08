KVH Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KVH Industries in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for KVH Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.11 on Thursday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Tavares bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $99,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

