Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for LKQ Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of LKQ opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.