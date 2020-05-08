Piper Sandler Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBRT. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

NYSE LBRT opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 3.57. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,843,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,297.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6,960.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 338,471 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

