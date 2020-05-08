Brokers Set Expectations for Krystal Biotech Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of KRYS opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.19 million, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 46.38 and a quick ratio of 58.88. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,345,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

