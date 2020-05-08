Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $663.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.28. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 437,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,797,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

