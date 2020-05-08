Brokers Set Expectations for Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $541.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $28.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

