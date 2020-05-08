UBS Group Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.20 ($106.05).

DG stock opened at €73.92 ($85.95) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €92.23.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

