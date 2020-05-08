Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (OTCMKTS:ONE) Financial Survey

Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Blue Calypso alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Calypso and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.28%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Calypso and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr $558.25 million 1.44 $34.30 million N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Calypso.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSmart International Edun Gr has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Calypso and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr 4.12% 12.31% 2.28%

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Blue Calypso on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Calypso Company Profile

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Calypso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Calypso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.