Reviewing TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (OTCMKTS:AXNX)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get TearLab alerts:

This table compares TearLab and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab -23.90% N/A -35.14% Axonics Modulation Technologies -208.60% -62.71% -49.62%

TearLab has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TearLab and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.07 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 87.18 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -12.47

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TearLab and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 9 0 3.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than TearLab.

Summary

TearLab beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TearLab Company Profile

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TearLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TearLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.