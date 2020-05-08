Head-To-Head Survey: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Entia Biosciences (NASDAQ:ERGO)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers and Entia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 1 1 0 2.00 Entia Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 708.75%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Entia Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and Entia Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.73 -$204.57 million N/A N/A Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entia Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Entia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Entia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -385.19% -216.67% -75.85% Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Entia Biosciences

Entia Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. The company's portfolio of formulations include ErgoD2, a pharmaceutical grade organic compound from whole food that contains the micro-nutrients; L-Ergothioneine, a naturally occurring amino acid and master antioxidant; and vitamin D, an antioxidant. In addition, it is also developing products for the chronic kidney disease and other diseases, as well as providing cosmeceuticals and other beauty products under the GROH brand name. Entia Biosciences, Inc. offers its products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels, such as direct email marketing, social media outlets, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Entia Biosciences, Inc. in January 2012. Entia Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon.

