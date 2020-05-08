Head-To-Head Comparison: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globant and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 1 2 7 0 2.60 LiveRamp 0 0 6 0 3.00

Globant presently has a consensus price target of $122.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.59%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Globant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globant and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $659.33 million 6.93 $54.01 million $1.76 69.94 LiveRamp $285.62 million 9.00 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -27.86

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Globant. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 8.19% 16.53% 11.04% LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01%

Risk and Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A., a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service, industrial design, mobile engineering, fast prototyping, and mobile and product strategy services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, distributed platform, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, e-learning, video content production, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, large scale Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

