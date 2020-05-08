Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Limestone Bancorp (NYSE:LMST) Financial Review

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $14.66 billion 3.23 $3.22 billion $4.37 8.06 Limestone Bancorp $55.50 million 1.41 $10.52 million $1.44 8.67

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Truist Financial and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 7 12 0 2.63 Limestone Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Truist Financial currently has a consensus price target of $46.19, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 19.60% 8.98% 1.12% Limestone Bancorp 16.69% 9.72% 0.85%

Risk & Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Limestone Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

