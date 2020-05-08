Total (NYSE:TOT) & Whiting USA Trust II (NYSE:WHZT) Financial Analysis

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Whiting USA Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 4.24% 9.15% 4.03% Whiting USA Trust II 17.68% 88.29% 86.46%

6.0% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Total and Whiting USA Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 2 12 0 2.86 Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Total presently has a consensus target price of $58.83, indicating a potential upside of 68.58%. Given Total’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Total is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Dividends

Total pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Whiting USA Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.5%. Total pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Total and Whiting USA Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $200.32 billion 0.45 $11.27 billion $4.38 7.97 Whiting USA Trust II $46.97 million 0.05 $8.30 million N/A N/A

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Risk and Volatility

Total has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Total beats Whiting USA Trust II on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

