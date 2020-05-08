Comparing SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.27 billion 0.82 $389.00 million $0.98 6.20 Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.32 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -2.66

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOUTH32 LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOUTH32 LTD/S 1 2 3 0 2.33 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.89%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than SOUTH32 LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.83% -3.62%

Risk & Volatility

SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SOUTH32 LTD/S beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

