adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.67

Headlines about adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. adidas earned a coverage optimism score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $224.18 on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of $172.25 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.81.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

