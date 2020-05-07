CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 14,671 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

