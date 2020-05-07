Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 104,448 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $113,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 636,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133,886 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $9,250,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 55,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

