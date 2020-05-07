Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,886 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $61,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

