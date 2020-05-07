CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.