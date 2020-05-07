JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Trimmed by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,235,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,991 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.