Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 907 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

