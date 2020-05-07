Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

NYSE JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

