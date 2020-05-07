Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

