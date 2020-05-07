JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $111,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

