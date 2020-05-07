Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after buying an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 933,544 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

