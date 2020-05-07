Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,924.29. The company has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

