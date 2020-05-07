Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,924.29. The company has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

