WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $46,208,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,924.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China International Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

