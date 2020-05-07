Investment Partners LTD. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,924.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

