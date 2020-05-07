CX Institutional Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

