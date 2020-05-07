1ST Source Bank Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 143,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $264,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 43,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,924.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

