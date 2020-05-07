Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $502,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 625,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $159,171,000 after acquiring an additional 137,554 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $300.63 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day moving average is $279.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

