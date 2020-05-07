JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Decreased by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPM stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

