Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.5% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

