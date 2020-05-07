WT Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,000. Amazon.com comprises about 8.5% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

