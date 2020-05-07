Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,924.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.