Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,924.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
