First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

