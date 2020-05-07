Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 143,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $264,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 43,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,924.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

