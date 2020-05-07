Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,924.29. The company has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

