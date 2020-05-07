Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 30,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,924.29. The company has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.