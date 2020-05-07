Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $145,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $41,066,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after purchasing an additional 176,096 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

