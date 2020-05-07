Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.52.

Shares of MCHP opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

