Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 450.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $140,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $58,432,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,751 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,094,000 after purchasing an additional 514,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $55,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

CTXS stock opened at $147.72 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,311 shares of company stock worth $5,109,074 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

