Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $362.52 on Thursday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.19. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

