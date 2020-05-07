Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

