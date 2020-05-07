1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Sowa Financial Group Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Sowa Financial Group Inc.
First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,471 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,471 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Security Asset Management Sells 80 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Security Asset Management Sells 80 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co
Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co
CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Fortinet Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Fortinet Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report