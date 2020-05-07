Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 143.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,924.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

