First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,471 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,924.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.