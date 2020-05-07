First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,471 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,351.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,924.29.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.