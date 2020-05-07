Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Northwest Natural worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 136,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE NWN opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

